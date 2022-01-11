Tom Holland was envious of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suit in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and we totally get it.

Tom Holland was envious of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suit in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and we completely understand why.

There are no two Spider-Man suits alike, and each has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Tom Holland and his Peter Parker predecessors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, got to compare their Spider-Man suits during the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland, according to Garfield, was envious of The Amazing Spider-Man star’s costume — but we can’t really blame Holland for his reasoning.

Holland has a love-hate relationship with his suit, which is no secret to Spider-Man fans.

As much as he appreciates the opportunity to dress up as the web-slinging hero, the actor has told countless stories about the difficulties he’s faced while in costume.

For starters, the Spider-Man suit isn’t always flattering — the fabric is skintight and tends to hug all the wrong places.

Holland described it as “making you look small in all the areas you don’t want to look small” during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Holland’s Spider-Man suit isn’t always practical, despite its good looks.

There are no zippers in the costume, and it is mostly one piece.

As one might expect, getting in and out of it can be difficult.

That means he can’t go to the bathroom, use his phone, or even scratch his nose on a regular basis.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2019, he said, “I have no skin showing.”

“I’m covered in lycra from head to toe.”

Even though I am 23, I am unable to use my phone.

I spend a lot of time on my phone.

With my nose, I’ve gotten really good at liking pictures.”

Holland is one of many actors who have played Spider-Man in film and television adaptations.

As a result, his Spider-Man costume is one of many.

When Holland, Garfield, and Maguire reunited for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the three actors discussed the differences in their suits.

In a recent interview with Variety, Garfield detailed the conversation.

“There was talk of going to the bathroom and padding around the package, you know.”

“We discussed what worked best for each of us,” Garfield said.

Holland was apparently envious of Garfield’s Spider-Man suit because it included a feature Holland has been requesting for years: zippers.

Garfield claimed that his costume had zippers on the hands so he could remove them as needed.

Holland could only use his phone with his nose in the meantime.

Garfield, for what it’s worth, said in…

