Tom Holland, who plays Nathan Drake in “Uncharted,” teased two “impressive” water sequences, one of which was shot near Barcelona.

Tom Holland, who plays Nathan Drake in the film Uncharted, had an unusual interview with Mark Wahlberg for the film.

With YouTuber Jacksepticeye, Holland took on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

During their conversation, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star teased some scenes from the young Nathan Drake and Sully adventure that fans can look forward to seeing.

Holland even revealed a few of his favorite stunts.

For months, the actor has been featured in a new interview on the internet.

It happened with Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, and Zendaya on occasion, but the actor was rarely seen playing video games.

Tom Holland, who plays Nathan Drake, and Seán McLoughlin, who goes by the handle Jacksepticeye on YouTube and Twitter, sat down to play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Chapter 11, “Hidden in Plain Sight.” Nathan Drake and Sully escape a firefight by car in an action scene that would give Indiana Jones a run for his money.

Asked by Jacksepticeye if the Uncharted film gave him the opportunity to do stunts he had never done before in other projects, Holland said yes.

“Waterwork has always been a hobby of mine.

“I enjoy working with water,” Holland explained.

“In this film, we have two really impressive water sequences.”

Furthermore, the Spider-Man: No Way Homeactor revealed a few details about the Uncharted scenes.

In one of the first shots in the Uncharted movie trailer, young Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland emerges from the water, soaked.

The actor was even shown driving a boat.

He’s reportedly driving the boat off the coast of Barcelona, according to Holland.

Holland told Jacksepticeye, “Obviously, one is in the well.”

“And the other one is driving the boat, and we’re going to go off the coast of Barcelona and go into real caves and stuff like that.”

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, his fight with Mysterio’s Hydro-Man had to be a dream to shoot.

Tom Holland, who plays Nathan Drake, praised Uncharted’s water scenes.

He then went on to discuss some of the fight scenes.

Holland claims that he came up with a lot of his own ideas for the stunt team.

“I had a lot of fun designing some of the fight scenes,” Holland said.

“We wanted to come up with new ways to make something unique, taking ideas from the game and turning them into something new…

