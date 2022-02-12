Tom Holland, who plays Superman, admits that he FAILED an audition for Peaky Blinders before becoming famous.

The 25-year-old actor admitted that he auditioned for the BBC Birmingham-based series but was unsuccessful.

“What TV show would you most like to see Tom Holland in?” LADbible asked Tom’s fans in an interview about the snub.

The criminal gang series was ranked third, prompting Tom to reveal that he had been passed over for a role on the show.

“I auditioned for Peaky Blinders and didn’t get the part,” he said.

After ITV’s I’m A Celebrity was voted first by fans, Tom admitted that he’d gladly sign up for the show.

“I would actually love to do that,” the BAFTA winner said.

“I find eating difficult, so that wouldn’t be fun, but I’d be fine in small spaces and good at athletic challenges.”

“However, I have a short fuse and am impatient, so some of the people in there would irritate me.”

It comes after fans of Tom’s girlfriend Zendaya expressed their displeasure with her waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s.

It showed the actress posing with her hand on her hip while dressed in a bright pink suit.

Zendaya’s fans, on the other hand, were quick to express their opinions, and the waxwork did not convince everyone.

“That’s not Zendaya,” one person wrote.

“This looks like a cross between Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj,” she says.

“How does this look both like her and nothing like her at the same time???” someone else wondered.

“I can’t tell if this looks like her or not, and it’s stressing me out,” one perplexed fan wrote.

In 2017, dating rumors about Tom and Zendaya went viral on the internet.

Since their first appearance together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the couple, nicknamed Tomdaya by fans, has been a fan favorite.

“They began seeing each other while filming Spider-Man,” a source told People magazine at the time.

“They’ve been extremely careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations together and try to spend as much time together as possible.”

“They’re both very ambitious, and they challenge each other,” the source continued, “but most importantly, they make each other laugh.”

They appear to share a similar sense of humour and enjoy teasing each other.

They have a lot of fun together.”

The pair, on the other hand, denied the rumors, claiming that they were “best of friends.”

