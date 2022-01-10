Tom Holland’s first celebrity crush appeared in a well-known film franchise.

Developing a celebrity crush can happen while watching TV, going to the movies, or scrolling through social media.

It’s also not limited to regular people.

That’s because even well-known celebrities have admitted to having a celebrity crush — and Spider-Man star Tom Holland is certainly one of them.

Continue reading to find out who Peter Parker’s first celebrity crush was in real life.

Holland grew up during the height of the Harry Potter franchise’s popularity, which may explain his obsession with the series.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the Spider-Man actor’s first celebrity crush was a character from the franchise.

Emma Watson, according to We Got This Covered, was Tom Holland’s first celebrity crush.

Watson’s role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire drew Holland’s attention, particularly her entrance down the stairs for the Yule Ball in a pink address, which Holland described as “mind-blowing.”

Watson, however, isn’t Holland’s only celebrity crush.

The English actor previously admitted to having a crush on a star of arguably the most popular sitcom of all time.

Friends is one of the most popular television shows of all time, and it’s still making waves almost 18 years later.

While the show’s cult status was aided by its humor, life lessons, and celebrity cameos, the show’s relatable characters make it one of the best, if not the best, television shows ever.

Rachel Greene, a lovely, charmingly self-absorbed but caring friend and fashion lover played by Jennifer Aniston, was one of these characters.

In addition to her looks and great fashion sense, Aniston’s portrayal of an on-and-off romance with Ross (played by David Schwimmer) endeared and made her a fan favorite over the show’s ten seasons.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Holland and other celebrities have confessed to having a crush on The Morning Show actress.

Holland revealed that Aniston is his all-time crush and the most perfect person in the world while promoting Pixar’s film Onward, a statement that confirms Aniston’s already obvious popularity among Friends fans.

When Holland and Zendaya co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, there were rumors that they were dating, which grew stronger in the sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The two, on the other hand, insisted that they were simply friends.

Until paparazzi photos surfaced…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.