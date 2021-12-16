Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man After No Way Home, Says Sony Pictures CEO

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Future After No Way Home, According to Sony Pictures CEO

Spider-Man fans got some exciting news earlier this month when producer Amy Pascal revealed that at least three more Spider-Man films are in the works, with those films involving both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland.

Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation — and even some debunking by Holland himself — but tonight, at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman spoke out about Holland’s future as Spider-Man, and it turns out he’ll be back sooner than we thought.

In an interview with Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com, Rothman clarified the “lendback” situation with characters, saying that Sony still has one lendback to give to Marvel, but that the two companies have a “terrific working relationship.”

“I don’t have any specific plans,” Rothman said.

“However, it’s a two-way street.

We lend one, they lend one, and that’s the way Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this film, so we have one more committed lend back.

But one thing I can say, and this is the truth, is that the two companies have a fantastic working relationship, and I believe it is a mutual hope that it will continue, but there isn’t anything definitive at this time because the truth is that we have to ride this puppy and see what happens.”

While nothing has been confirmed regarding a future Spider-Man trilogy with Holland, reports suggest that Sony and Marvel continue to have a close working relationship with an eye toward future collaboration, and that Holland will have at least one more turn as Spider-Man in an upcoming MCU film, though speculation on what film we’ll next see the webslinger in is sure to begin in earnest now.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero,” according to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.”

Jon Watts directed the film…

