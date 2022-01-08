Tom Holland’s Future Plans Reveal a Major Zendaya Relationship Spoiler

The Next Steps of Tom Holland Indicate a Major Spoiler for Zendaya’s Relationship

For years, Tom Holland’s off-screen chemistry with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya was one of Hollywood’s best-kept secrets.

Fans were left guessing as to what the two were up to.

They made their relationship public ahead of the release of their film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland, who is notorious for leaking details about his Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, may have spilled some details about their future together.

Tom Holland recently told People that after working in the film industry for six years straight, he is looking forward to starting a family and figuring out what else he wants to do with his life.

Despite the fact that Zendaya and Holland aren’t open about their relationship, they’ve given plenty of hints about how they feel about each other.

During an interview with People in December 2021, Holland took their cryptic comments to a whole new level.

During an interview with People in December 2021, Holland took their cryptic remarks to a whole new level.

“I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do after this.”

Of course, this infuriated Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fans.

Was he announcing that the super-secret couple is ready to start a family of their own?

In 2016, Zendaya and Holland met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, their first film together.

Even when the cameras weren’t rolling, people noticed that the on-screen couple seemed especially fond of each other.

Dating rumors quickly spread, despite the actors’ denials.

Holland and Zendaya remained in the Spider-Man franchise for the next few years.

And their flirtatious behavior fueled the rumors.

Zendaya was rumored to be dating Jacob Eldori, a co-star on the drama series Euphoria, in 2019.

While on vacation in Greece, the two even shared a kiss.

Holland posted a photo of fellow actor Nadia Parkes on Instagram the following year, which many people mistook for an official announcement of their relationship.

But Holland and Zendaya couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

A photograph of them kissing in a car while waiting at a red light was taken in July 2021 by a photographer.

With this long-awaited proof of their couple status, fans were ecstatic.

Zendaya and Holland haven’t slowed down their flirty behavior since their kiss became public.

‘To their supporters’…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.