Tom Holland’s mother left him’mortified’ on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and here’s why.

Tom Holland’s mother left him’mortified’ on set while filming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and here’s why.

Celebrities, like everyone else, have their share of embarrassing parent stories.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, recently opened up about a “horrifying” experience he had with his mother on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, when she told his producers to make sure he got enough bathroom breaks.

Holland’s intervention, as embarrassing as it was at the time, may have saved him from serious health problems.

Holland’s Spider-Man costume is well-known for being extremely tight-fitting.

The web-slinging costume can be difficult to get into and out of because it is mostly made up of one piece.

Holland revealed that one of his biggest challenges with the suit was finding time to go to the bathroom while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first full-time role as the superhero.

In 2017, he admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan that “drinking water in the Spider-Man costume is dangerous because an accident is not an option.”

“That suit is so pricey.”

They’re going to be furious.”

Holland had to schedule bathroom breaks because the Spider-Man suit took so long to put on — at least 45 minutes at the time.

Regrettably, he didn’t get many chances to relieve himself.

“It appears to be fantastic, but it feels awful.”

However, it is a great honor to be able to wear it.

It outweighs any inconvenience.

Going to the bathroom, on the other hand, is an adventure.

He went on to say that you should plan 45 minutes ahead of time.

Although removing a complicated costume for a quick bathroom break is inconvenient, putting off those breaks can have serious health consequences.

Urinary tract infections, long-term bladder problems, and kidney damage are all possible consequences.

Holland’s mother was well aware of this and was concerned that her son was not receiving enough opportunities.

Holland revealed in a recent interview with Jeremy Lynch, as seen above, how his mother pushed for more bathroom time for him, which landed the Spider-Man: Homecoming producers in hot water.

“I remember doing a sequence on the Washington Monument for the first film, and I had to climb up and down it for weeks on end.”

And basically, I hadn’t gone to the bathroom in like 11 hours or something, and I was desperate,” he explained, adding that his harness made the costume extra tight.

Holland continued…

