Tom Holland’s performance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was described by Willem Dafoe as “incredible.”

Willem Dafoe praises Tom Holland’s performance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” saying, “He Was Incredible.”

The Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, directed by Sam Raimi, was not seen by the youngest Marvel fans.

They are, however, all familiar with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

He returned to the unsettling role of Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home and received a lot of positive feedback.

Willem Dafoe and Tom Holland, on the other hand, do not compete in the same way that Spider-Man and the Green Goblin do, and Dafoe has nothing but praise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man.

Few characters have become as well-known as Spider-Man and Peter Parker.

The character’s every detail is scrutinized by a large fan base.

It even turns people away from the hero, as much of the backlash directed at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man did before Sony canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Holland, on the other hand, rose to the occasion, and his co-stars were impressed.

In 2002, Dafoe became the first live-action actor to portray Green Goblin, one of Spider-Man’s most infamous villains.

However, he died at the hands of his own glider by the end of the first Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued his character’s struggle between the timid Norman Osborn and the insane Green Goblin just before his death.

When fans got a ‘first look’ at his return, they went crazy.

Before focusing on Tom Holland, Willem Dafoe told GQ Magazine, “It was a continuation of what I had done a long time ago, and I liked the people, they’re real believers in what they’re doing.”

“I admire his dedication to the role and his discipline.”

He was also a physical force to be reckoned with.”

Willem Dafoe’s demand to producer Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts was one of the reasons he got to see Tom Holland’s acting skills.

“He wouldn’t do it if it was only going to be a cameo,” the magazine reported when they first approached him about reprising his role as Norman Osborn.

And he jumped right in, pulling off his own stunts.

He said, “It’s fun to do the action sequences, and it’s fun to have resources.”

“I make a lot of low-budget films.

So having all the technical stuff to work with is great.”

Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home has received high praise from Willem Dafoe.

“I admire his dedication to the role and his discipline.”

He was also incredible physically.”

