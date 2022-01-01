Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Isn’t Over, According to Kevin Feige

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Role in the MCU Isn’t Over, Says Kevin Feige

Many Marvel fans were concerned that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be Tom Holland’s final film as Peter Parker.

To say the least, the actor’s remarks about his future at Marvel during the film’s press tour were concerning.

However, we now know that Holland is far from finished portraying the beloved character.

The New York Times published an interview with Spider-Man: No Way Home producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal on the day the film was released in theaters.

Feige was asked about Marvel’s plans for Spider-Man in the MCU by the interviewer.

“He’ll show up at some point,” Feige predicted.

“Of course, the fun part — and the part we don’t talk about — is the when and where.”

Naturally, Feige, who is known for being one of Hollywood’s most secretive men, has remained tight-lipped about which film Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in.

However, there is some good news: the actor will return to the MCU in a new role.

Tom Rothman, the CEO of Sony Pictures, told ComicBook.com at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home that Tom Holland will undoubtedly appear in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Rothman said, “No specific plans.”

“However, it is reciprocal.

We lend one, then [Marvel Studios] lends one, and Benedict [Cumberbatch] appears in this film in this manner.

So we have one more committed lend back.”

“But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship, and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue,” the Sony Pictures CEO continued, “but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is that we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Perhaps Sony and Marvel were waiting to see how Spider-Man: No Way Home performed in theaters before announcing plans for solo films starring Tom Holland.

However, given that the MCU film has surpassed the (dollar)1 billion mark in global box office, Holland’s future as Peter Parker appears to be bright.

Fans will, however, see the actor reprise his role as Spider-Man at least once more.

