Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum’s husband, says having four children ‘all of a sudden’ wasn’t ‘easy.’

Tom Kaulitz became a stepfather to four children when he married Heidi Klumin in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting abilities.

“He’s amazing,” the 48-year-old former Project Runway host told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her dance track “Chai Tea With Heidi” with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake.

“I’m sure it’s not easy to walk into a family with four kids and teenagers all of a sudden.”

Certainly, when they were younger, things were simpler.

Every age has its own set of difficulties.”

The 32-year-old musician revealed that she is teaching her son Henry, 16, to drive after previously teaching her daughter Leni, 17, to drive.

“It’s lovely,” Klum added, noting that she and ex-Seal have two children, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12.

“It’s entertaining,” says the narrator.

So far, so good.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed some details about her children’s future careers, telling Us that she wants them to “have a great time” with whatever they choose.

“My boys are big gamers,” Klum explained.

“Lou, she’s thinking about pursuing a career in music.”

We don’t have any idea.

‘Well, I want to be a pop star,’ she says occasionally. She’s a huge fan of anime and cosplay.

… She’s also like, ‘Maybe I’ll be a veterinarian or maybe I’ll be the president.’ It’s a toss-up.”

Leni, the eldest daughter of America’s Got Talent judge, is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps while still “making her own mark.”

“I think it’s so wonderful that she’s not trying to be me,” Klum told Us.

She isn’t attempting to pass herself off as someone else.

She is, for example, a model who is shorter than average.

… She’s had a camera in her face since she was a baby, so she considers it a friend rather than an enemy.

So I think she’s super laid-back in front of the camera and always seems to be having a good time.”

With her dance track with Snoop Dogg, 50, and WeddingDance, out on Friday, January 14, the Body of Knowledge author is expanding her own career.

Klum told Us, “Sometimes you just cook something up or you voice your dreams or goals and things that you want to do.”

“It just goes to show that you have to speak up.”

