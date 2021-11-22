Tom Petty had an interesting theory about why George Harrison was dubbed the “Quiet Beatle.”

Tom Petty had an intriguing theory about why George Harrison was dubbed the “Quiet Beatle.”

If you’ve ever seen The Beatles in an interview, you know they were all witty in their own special way.

They can also be extremely loud and amusing most of the time.

Everyone had something to prove in the beginning.

All of the Beatles, including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, wanted to be heard.

It was all about ego; they all wanted their little witticisms to stick with them.

So, why was George dubbed the “quiet Beatle” by his pal Tom Petty?

In 1974, four years after George left The Beatles, he met Tom Petty.

During their ten-year collaboration, Petty wasn’t friends with the band.

Yet, thanks to what George used to tell him, he knew more than most.

Petty, on the other hand, couldn’t understand how George could be referred to as the “quiet Beatle.”

In 2002, a year after George died, Petty told Rolling Stone, “He never shut up.”

“George had a lot to say,” says the narrator.

He had a lot to say, and he had a lot to say.

It’s hilarious to me that he was known as the quiet one.”

Petty went on to say that, despite being a loud person himself, George got his nickname because he wasn’t as loud as the rest of The Beatles.

Petty explained, “I assume he got that name because the other ones were much louder.”

“I mean, they were a lot of noise.”

“Me and Olivia had Paul and Linda over the other night, and you would have thought there were a hundred people in the house, it was so loud,” he once told me.

George’s nickname came from the fact that he was quiet at times, especially when compared to John and Paul’s rambunctiousness during interviews.

Plus, reporters appeared to be more interested in speaking with the songwriting partners.

‘Like People Quote Scripture,’ Tom Petty said, quoting George Harrison.

It’s easy to be loud when you have an idea in a flash, as Petty claims George did.

He didn’t stop talking because he said everything that came to mind.

However, because he had a lot of living to do, George didn’t have much of a filter.

“I’ll tell you what, no one I’ve ever met has ever lived his life more every day than George,” Petty said.

“He crammed a lot into a small space…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

<p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]