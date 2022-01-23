Tom Schloz of Boston discussed the similarities between Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “More Than a Feeling.”

Kurt Cobain acknowledged the similarity between the riff from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Boston’s “More Than a Feeling,” but revealed in an interview that another Nirvana member thought the riff was ridiculous.

Boston’s Tom Scholz remarked on the similarities.

Cobain did not believe the riff from “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was original, according to Rolling Stone.

He said, “It was such a cliched riff.”

“It was so close to a Boston riff or ‘Louie Louie.'” “Louie, Louie” is a song that has been covered by many bands, but The Kingsmen’s garage rock version is the most famous.

“When I came up with the guitar part, Krist [Novoselic] looked at me and said, ‘That is so ridiculous,'” Cobain recalled of another Nirvana member’s reaction to the riff from “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Novoselic was the bassist for the band.

Kurt Cobain’s Band Nirvana Tried to “Rip Off” With “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Nirvana: The Band Kurt Cobain Tried to “Rip Off” With “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Scholz, a founding member of Boston and the author of “More Than a Feeling,” said in 1994 that he didn’t mind “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sounding like “More Than a Feeling.” “I take it as a major compliment even if it was completely accidental,” he said.

Nirvana performed a segment of “More Than a Feeling” during one of their live shows, which Scholz interpreted as an insult.

“I’ll only hear other music at the ice rink or the gym,” he explained.

“It’s been debated whether Nirvana’s rendition of ‘More Than a Feeling’ was an homage or a snub.

“Regardless,” Scholz continued, “Nirvana was, from what I’ve heard, a great band.”

“I was blown away by a couple of things I heard.

It’s a privilege to be heard in the same space as Nirvana, regardless of the context.”

Kurt Cobain’s daughter explained why the song “Dumb” by Nirvana makes her cry.

Both “More Than a Feeling” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were hits, but one song charted higher in the United States than the other.

The song “More Than a Feeling” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 after spending 19 weeks on the chart.

Boston’s self-titled debut album featured the song.

Boston was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.

The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for 138 weeks.

Meanwhile, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” rose to the top of the charts….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.