Tom Vitale, Valerie Bertinelli’s husband, is who you might be looking for.

Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife, VALERIE Bertinelli, is an actress.

Bertinelli published a book called Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today on January 18, 2022.

Tom Vitale is a financial planner, TV producer, internet personality, and entrepreneur who was born in the United States.

He is the founder and CEO of Veebow, an e-commerce company that he founded in 2011.

“Making business processes easy for both retail merchants and franchises,” the company says.

He’s also worked on a number of films as a producer and co-producer.

In March of 2010, Vitale proposed to the actress in Italy.

The couple married in their Malibu home on January 1, 2011.

Bertinelli’s ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was among the guests at the wedding ceremony, which drew over a hundred people.

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Bertinelli’s most recent book, is about her journey to self-acceptance.

Throughout the collection of articles, the actress recounts her obsession with her size, as well as her self-doubt, relationship with legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and the issues plaguing her second marriage.

At the age of 13, she began weighing herself twice a day, “without ever being happy or satisfied with the number I see.”

She began dieting at the age of 15 when her show One Day at a Time premiered.

Enough Already also served as a vehicle for Bertinelli to express her grief following Van Halen’s death.

She began writing the book just a few weeks after his death from cancer on October 6, 2020.

“I wasn’t expecting to write a book about grief when I started it,” she tells USA Today.

“Writing about it ended up being extremely cathartic.”

“I can’t explain it to people because it’s so personal,” she says, “but I’ve never felt love like that.”

“Even with all of the horrible things we did to each other, there were a lot of good things.”

“I’ve never felt loved like that, in that way, from anyone else.”

She says, “I just feel a connection with Ed that I’ve never really felt with anyone else.”

The couple was married for 26 years before divorcing in 2007.

However, the two remained close friends, and Bertinelli even attended Eddie’s wedding to Janie Liszewski, his second wife.

After a long battle with throat cancer, Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65.

Bertinelli and Van Halen’s son Wolfgang confirmed his father’s death with a social media tribute.

