Tom Zanetti shares heartbreaking tribute on 10th anniversary of late girlfriend Lizzie’s tragic death aged 20

TOM Zanetti has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late girlfriend Lizzie, who died ten years ago.

Tom, 31, took to Instagram to remember the mother of his child – whose full name was Elizabeth Rose Pickavance.

Lizzie was just 20-year-old when she was driving home from work in Manchester and lost control of her car on the M62 near Gildersome.

Lizzie’s vehicle crashed into a tree and she later died in hospital. The couple’s son Deaconn was born in 2006.

Sharing an array of photos on Instagram, Tom wrote: “Today is the day you went that you went to heaven, It’s unfair you was taken so young.

“It hurts so bad and we all want you back, Its worse knowing it can’t be undone.

“The wishing or crying just won’t bring u home, We have to cope with you being apart. But weel [sic]never forget you, your so very loved, and you will always live on in our hearts.”

He added: “I watched you go, and carried you in. I know you could feel me holding your hand.

“We will always love you. Your spirit, and the memories we all have can never be taken.

“Your Mum, Dad, twin brothers and sister will all be in my prayers tonight.

“Please send down the strength they need, and shine the magic only you had to help them and everyone through each day xxx. Elizabeth Rose Pickavance.”

He also shared the last ever photo taken of Lizzie and wrote alongside it: “Last photo taken of you and it was offguard at my nephew’s christening.”