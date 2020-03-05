Tomato ketchup should be stored in the cupboard and not in the fridge experts reveal 

If you religiously place your ketchup in the fridge in the hope of making it last longer, you’re just taking up unnecessary space, food experts have revealed.

A survey conducted by the independent consumer choice organisation Which? found just one in five people in the UK check the labels on their favourite condiments to see where they should be stored.

Among the condiments making in on the list was the nation’s favourite ketchup, which according to the experts can be safely kept in the cupboard once opened.

The experts revealed that the naturally acidic tomatoes and the vinegar inside the condiment helped preserve the item in room temperature.

Registered dietitian Dr Sarah Schenker told Which?: ‘Sometimes people keep ketchup in the fridge, simply because they prefer a chilled taste, but otherwise it doesn’t need to be refrigerated.’

The survey, which was conducted via a Twitter poll and collected data from 444 respondents, asked social media users: ‘Do you ever look at the label of condiments to check where they should be stored and for how long?’

The results found there was a cloud of confusion when it came to how to store condiments, with many respondents not checking the manufacture labels on their sauces.

Dr Schenker said items such as salad cream, which contain egg, were best kept in a chilled environment.

The expert said: ‘Condiments like salad cream might be left outside during summer parties and barbecues, so it’s best to decant some into a bowl to use, to prevent the entire bottle standing in warm conditions.’

She also advised consumers to keep condiments such as mayonnaise in the fridge in order to reduce the chances of bacteria growing inside.

She added: ‘Pasteurisation provides an extra layer of safety, but it should still be refrigerated.’

The experts also advised that consumers check the ‘use by’ dates on their condiments and to choose ‘top down’ bottles with silicone valves in order to keep their items fresher for longer.