Tommy and His Friends Get a Lecture from Angelica (Exclusive) in the ‘Rugrats’ Holiday Special Sneak Peek

Tommy and His Friends Get a Lecture from Angelica in the ‘Rugrats’ Holiday Special (Exclusive)

The Rugrats are all set to ring in the new year!

“Traditions,” a multi-denominational special episode, follows Tommy’s first Chanukah, which falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles juggle their family traditions to ensure that everyone feels important, all while celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.

The purpose of this episode is to explain the various ways in which people celebrate the holidays and to look at how families from various cultures come together to create their own traditions.

Tommy and his toddler pals learn a little more about Chanukah in ET’s exclusive sneak peek from the half-hour episode, and Angelica gives them an unexpected lecture.

When Tommy notices the menorah high on the table, he innocently asks, “Is it someone’s birthday?”

Susie explains that it’s for a Jewish holiday, and she got chocolate coins from a friend of her mother’s.

Chuckie adorably concludes, “The holidays aren’t so scary after all!”

Angelica bursts into the room as they learn more about other holiday customs.

“Once again, you babies have no idea what you’re talking about.

“And you want me to explain everything?” she asks, abruptly entering the conversation.

Angelica then goes on to almost debunk everything the babies had just been told, telling them all about what Santa does on Christmas Eve.

“Santa comes and gives presents to kids who have been good all year and have done nothing bad, just like me! Any questions, my dear cousin and his friends whom I adore?” Angelica exclaims, a little faking because she’s, well, Angelica.

“Hope you saw that, Santa,” she says as she wraps up her mini-lecture.

Raini Rodriguez plays Gabi, Swoosie Kurtz plays Minka, Henry Winkler plays Boris (who improvises the Chanukah prayer in the episode), and Tata Vega plays Tia Esperanza.

“This is a fantastic tale.

Cheryl Chase, a Rugrats original cast member, recently told ET about the episode, “It’s very heartwarming.”

“It explains the ABCs of the holidays, and it explores how families from various cultural backgrounds come together to celebrate new and unique traditions,” Angelica said, laughing.

