Tommy Lane, the James Bond actor who starred in the film Live and Let Die, has died at the age of 83, after a long battle with COPD.

After battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the star, who was also a trained stuntman, died in Florida.

His daughter Kamala told Variety yesterday that her father died at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Tommy was born in Miami and starred as a hitman in the classic 1971 film Shaft, in which he was thrown out of a window by the hero, Richard Roundtree.

In Roger Moore’s 1973 Bond film Live and Let Die, he played a burly henchman named Adam.

Tommy’s other credits include the 1964 NBC series Flipper, the 1970 film Cotton Comes to Harlem, the 1973 film Shamus, the 1983 film Blue Skies, and the 1997 film Virtual Weapon.

Moore made his debut as Ian Fleming’s legendary British spy in Live and Let Die.

“You made one mistake back on that island, Bond,” Tommy’s character tells Bond in the film.

“You snatched something that wasn’t yours.”

You got it from one of Mr.’s friends.

Big’s is the name of the restaurant.

It’s difficult to recover from such a blunder.”

