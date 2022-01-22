Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Jon Peters, and Others: Pamela Anderson’s Dating History

Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Jon Peters, and Other Celebrities Pamela Anderson Has Dated

Since she became an international sensation in the early 1990s, Pamela Anderson’s high-profile relationships, engagements, and marriages have made headlines.

In a 2017 interview with W magazine, the model said, “Love is the most important thing in the world.”

“Really, everything else is pointless.”

Anderson has been down the aisle five times over the course of his life.

Tommy Lee was her first husband, with whom she was married from 1995 to 1998.

She then married Kid Rock for two years, from 2006 to 2007, before moving on to Rick Salomon, whom she referred to as her husband twice, once from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015.

She later claimed to have married Jon Peters, one of her first boyfriends, after they reconciled their romance after more than 30 years apart.

Their wedding in 2020, however, was not legally binding, and they divorced less than two weeks later.

Later that year, Anderson surprised fans once more when she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

The couple announced their divorce in January 2022, one year after they married on Christmas Eve in December 2020.

Anderson’s dating history from the 1980s to the present can be found below.

