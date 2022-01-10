Tommy still boasts that “we broke the internet before the Kardashians” because I was in Pamela Anderson’s infamous sex tape.

Tommy still brags that “we broke the internet before the Kardashians” because I was in Pamela Anderson’s infamous sex tape.

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee’s honeymoon intimacy “broke the internet” long before Google, Pornhub, or revenge porn existed.

That infamous sex tape is now at the center of a Disney(plus) TV series starring Mamma Mia!’s Lily James as the sizzling Pammy, nearly 25 years later.

Pam andamp; Tommy is a much-anticipated drama about the couple’s doomed romance and how their home movie was made public.

In a new teaser trailer for the series, Brit Lily, 32, is revealed to have taken on the role of Canadian-American sexbomb Pam.

The 54-year-old ex-Playboy model has told friends that she will never watch the show because she believes the sex tape ended her marriage to the American Mötley Crüe drummer.

Tommy, 59, who is also five times married and is played by Sebastian Stan, 39, of the Avengers, will watch.

The “cool story” has him “stoked.”

Tommy is proud to have made history, according to an exclusive interview with the couple’s old pal, US artist Guerin Swing, who was featured on the tape.

“Let everyone know we did it first,” Guerin said to The Sun.

Before the Kardashians, before the rest of the world.

Let the motherf***ers know that we were the first to break the internet.”

Pam and Tommy’s relationship was explosive from the moment they met at a New Year’s Eve party in 1994.

Tommy, who had divorced US actress Heather Locklear a year before, was high on ecstasy and champagne and held Pam’s face and licked the side of it “from chin to temple.”

He was enamored with her and continued to look for a date after that.

He flew to Cancun, Mexico, in February 1995, uninvited, to see her on a photoshoot — and proposed.

Pam said yes and “stuck her tongue down my throat,” he claims.

They tied the knot four days later.

“They came to my studio in LA,” Guerin says.

She wore Ugg boots and sweatpants and wore no make-up.

‘Heyyyyy, this is my new wife,’ he said.

Guerin, who had known Tommy since the early 1990s, asked Pam to sign his “black book” of contacts, but she said she didn’t have a pen.

“I said, ‘Sign it in blood,’ and both of them did,” he recalls.

“I grabbed two razors, and she hacked into her hand, bleeding profusely — and wrote in blood with her finger, ‘I love Tommy, Pamela loves Tommy.'”

Guerin met up with them on their honeymoon at Lake Mead, near Las Vegas, and is seen running around in a hotel corridor with a bucket on his head in the sex tape.

Only if…

It would have stayed locked in the safe in the couple’s mansion near Malibu if Tommy had not fallen out with his builders.