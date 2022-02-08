Tonatiuh, a member of the cast of ‘Promised Land,’ reveals everything you need to know (exclusive)

Tonatiuh, a member of the cast of ‘Promised Land,’ spills all (exclusive) details.

Promised Land, ABC’s new Latinx drama, has one new cast member that fans can’t get enough of: Tonatiuh Elizarraraz.

Unlike John Ortiz, Bellamy Young, Cecilia Suarez, and Christina Ochoa, Tonatiuh’s IMDb profile is sparse, and he lacks a Wikipedia page.

As a result, I spoke with Antonio Sandoval, a 25-year-old actor who will be seen in Promised Land on February 14.

Tonatiuh told both hilarious and amazing stories about himself and his time on the set of Promised Land, in addition to learning more about this elusive new actor.

In Promised Land Episode 1, Antonio Sandoval arrived at his family’s Sonoma Valley home and Heritage House Vineyard.

Viewers, on the other hand, don’t know much about why he left 10 years ago.

Apart from Joe Sandoval’s eldest son, Tonatiuh revealed a little more about Antonio.

Tonatiuh explained, “Antonio was exiled by his father and kicked out of the family for about ten years.”

“So we meet him as he walks into the house for the first time in ten years.”

You’ll have to tune in to find out what happened.

I believe he is sharp-tongued and bright, and that he is hurting and seeking healing.”

Tonatiuh began by saying, “I was born in Boyle Heights, here in Los Angeles, to a Mexican family of immigrants.”

“I spent my childhood working in a beauty salon.”

My mother worked as a hairdresser and raised my younger brother and me until she married again.

As a result, I have a bit of a gift of gab.

Because that’s what you do at a beauty parlor, that’s where my love for storytelling began.

I’m a matriarchal society.

The matriarch of our large family is my grandmother.

“My mother is number seven out of thirteen.”

“You listen when the pope says no condoms,” Tonatiuh joked, referring to his large family of aunts and uncles.

Throughout the interview, Tonatiuh dropped other hysterical one-liners and stories that made the interviewer laugh out loud.

“Storytelling has always been a favorite pastime of mine,” he continued.

“I used to spend hours in the bathtub playing with dolls and telling stories to them.”

That kid, I believe, has grown up and is still out there imagining and creating worlds for people to consume and alter the environment…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.