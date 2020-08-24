Toni Braxton posts photo with Tamar after suicide attempt and says she’s ‘dreaming’ going ‘on a sister trip again’

TONI Braxton posted a photo with Tamar Braxton following her sister’s suicide attempt.

Along with the sweet snap, the singer said that she has been “dreaming of being able to go on a sister trip again.”

In the candid throwback photo, the sisters appeared to be staring at something straight ahead.

The photo was from a trip they took while filming their WE TV show Braxton Family Values.

Tamar, 43, previously attempted to commit suicide on July 16.

The singer broke her silence and thanked fans for their support in an Instagram post on July 30.

In the statement, Tamar claimed that she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid” for the past 11 years by a reality TV deal.

She also alleged that a recent letter in which she asked “to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair” was ignored.

Tamar posted the statement alongside a picture with her young son, Logan.

Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, called 911 in tears and begged the dispatcher to “hurry” and help the Grammy-nominated singer whom he found unresponsive at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles.

Cops said they were called at around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a 43-year-old woman who had suffered a “possible overdose.”

According to the 911 audio obtained by TMZ, David claimed Tamar had been drinking and had taken some pills.

He also detailed the alleged suicide note Tamar left on her social media.

The message, which was obtained by The Blast, read: “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures.

“My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it.

“The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to [live]like this. Please help me.”

The singer’s family has been vocally critical of David and have been questioning some of the things he told the dispatcher, as well as his “demanding and controlling” persona.

Toni, 52, broke her silence following Tamar’s suicide attempt with an Instagram post on July 30.

Along with a photo of the Braxton sisters, she wrote: “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

at or

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.