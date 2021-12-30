Toni Garrn is the wife of Alex Pettyfer, but who is she?

Alex Pettyfer’s wife is Toni Garrn, but who is she?

Alex Pettyfer, an English actor, celebrated his 31st wedding anniversary with Toni Garrn, a 29-year-old German model, on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July.

Antonia Garrn is a model and actress from Hamburg, Germany.

She rose to prominence in the fashion industry after signing an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein in 2008.

Her father is an executive in the oil industry, and her mother is a successful businesswoman.

When Garrn was two years old, she moved to London with her family, and then to Athens when she was six, where she attended Campion School.

When she was ten years old, however, she and her family moved back to Hamburg.

Garrn was discovered at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Hamburg at the age of 13 and signed with Women Management in New York.

Pettyfer proposed to Garrn on Christmas Eve 2019 after a ten-month dating relationship.

They will tie the knot in Hamburg, Germany, on October 20, 2020.

In March 2021, the couple announced they were expecting a child.

Their daughter was born the following year.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old I Am Number Four star shared a photo on Instagram commemorating three years of dating the model, who was seen wearing only a pair of white underwear.

Pettyfer captioned the photo, “Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend.”

“Let’s hope 2022 brings us all together for some magical adventures, these images serving as my ’22 inspiration.”

Garrn’s net worth is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

As the face of brands such as Prada, Hugo Boss, Zara, L’Oreal, Ann Taylor, Vogue, Numero, and GQ, Garrn has landed lucrative collaborations and endorsements.

She’s also appeared in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Crisis, which have grossed billions of dollars at the box office.