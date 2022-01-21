Tonight Is Your Last Chance to Watch ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ on Netflix — Here’s How

Tonight is the last chance to watch ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ on Netflix — Here’s How to Do It

The Matrix Resurrections reunites original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next chapter in Neo’s journey will begin nearly 20 years after he first chose the red pill.

Along with the original cast, the new Matrix film will feature Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff.

Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly, who will not be returning to the franchise, returns with The Matrix Resurrections.

The fourth Matrix film was released in December, but tonight is your last chance to see it at home for a while, as HBO Max is no longer available.

Now you can see it.

Neo is reintroduced as Thomas A Anderson in the fourth film in the series, which appears to pick up inside the blue-pilled version of the Matrix.

Thomas has been having “dreams that weren’t just dreams,” and he’ll soon meet Trinity.

The two are thrown right back into the slo-mo, sci-fi, bullet-stopping action of their previous chapters.

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all began — back to the Matrix,” Jonathan Groff’s character says in the trailer.

Here’s how to watch The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections on the big screen.

When will The Matrix 4 be released? The Matrix Resurrections premiered on December 21st

22nd of February, 2021

How do I watch The Matrix 4? The Matrix Resurrections is currently in theaters and will be available for a limited time on HBO Max.

Until January, you can watch the fourth Matrix film from the comfort of your own living room by subscribing to HBO Max for $15 per month or $150 per year.

22nd, 2022

Now is the time to watch.

