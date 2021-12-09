Tonight on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Today Was a Fairytale,’ Start Time and Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tonight: Start Time and Spoilers for ‘Today Was a Fairytale,’ Season 18 Episode 7

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premieres tonight with a brand-new episode.

For the past few weeks, the ABC medical drama has been off the air.

Fans can now relive the adventures of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the Grey Sloan crew.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode, including the start time, how to watch season 18 episode 7, “Today Was a Fairytale,” and some ABC spoilers.

[Warning: this article contains Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 spoilers.]

Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are skeptical about Nick Marsh and Meredith Grey’s Season 18 romance.

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere tonight at 9 p.m., according to ABC’s schedule.

The Shondaland drama will air after the next new episode of Station 19, the firefighter spinoff.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 will air at 10:01 p.m., according to the network.

If you don’t want to wait until tonight to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7, “Today Was a Fairytale,” you can always watch the next episode on Hulu.

Shondaland new episodes are released every Friday morning on the streaming platform.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Meredith Grey Fan Theory Is Outrageous From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

According to ABC, the first episode of Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will feature storylines set in Seattle and Minneapolis.

Meredith will be the target of David Hamilton’s (Peter Gallagher) rage.

To “blow off some steam,” Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) asks Meredith to scrub in on a surgery.

The gesture, however, appears to take a turn in the promo trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7.

The patient turns out to be Nick’s childhood best friend, and Meredith is forced to expel her love interest from the operating room when something goes wrong.

Meanwhile, when Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) take their children to a fairytale theater, they get themselves into even more trouble.

The ABC series could also explore a romance between Link and Jo, according to the preview.

Link admits to having a “huge” crush on her in the teaser.

