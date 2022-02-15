Tonight on TV: Ben Whishaw continues to dazzle in This Is Going to Hurt.

The Devil’s Advocate profiles criminal lawyer Giovanni di Stefano, and Drag Race UK vs. the World opens its West End Rusical.

BBC One, 9pm

After Adam Kay’s comic drama based on his own experiences as a junior doctor, you might not be able to watch Casualty in the same light.

Nobody in Holby A&E, as far as I can tell, has ever left a swab in a stitched-up patient – the latest mishap threatening Adam (Ben Whishaw, who is fantastic).

Adam’s personal life is also not going well, and his guilt over the premature baby is causing him to have hallucinations.

9 p.m. on ITV

The final installment of this docuseries follows Ronnie and Reggie’s arrests and incarceration.

Ronnie slept with his younger fellow inmates at Broadmoor, where his relatively comfortable existence apparently included a fellow convict as butler, while Reggie was attacked by younger prisoners eager to earn their stripes.

While the Krays’ legend grew thanks to the 1990 films, the twins made more money in prison than they did on the streets.

Channel 4, 9 p.m.

Meldred, 15, was stabbed in the thigh by an unknown person while walking to school, and doctors are concerned that the knife may have caused significant damage or internal bleeding.

The medical team also tries to figure out what’s wrong with sports commentator Andrew, who has an inflamed ankle with blood spots and a rash, and treat 11-year-old Penelope, who injured her finger in a playground accident.

Sky Documentaries, 9 p.m.

Giovanni di Stefano, a former movie mogul turned criminal lawyer, has defended some of the world’s most notorious figures, including Harold Shipman and Saddam Hussein.

However, he was a conman with no legal training, and this three-part documentary follows the seven-year chase between the self-styled “devil’s advocate” and City of London Police detective Jerry Walters to find him.

Channel 5, 9 p.m.

This week, Fogle travels to Northumberland, England’s most northerly coastline, to stay with Kezz and Nathalie, a 43-year-old and 40-year-old couple who gave up a rock’n’roll lifestyle to become caretakers of a secluded wood.

He assists them with their straw-bale home, receives a crash course in tree felling, and learns how to make charcoal.

BBC Three at 9pm



