Tonight on TV: Blackburn Choirmaster Gareth Malone performs a Christmas concert.

Tonight on TV: Gareth Malone, Blackburn’s choirmaster, performs a Christmas concert.

In Ghosts, Button House receives an unexpected visitor, while Lee Mack suffers through a pantomime in Not Going Out.

BBC Two, at 8:00pm

The “nation’s favorite choirmaster” (I think most of us would struggle to come up with another) is heading to Blackburn, one of the areas of the country hardest hit by Covid-19, to help create and stage a concert honoring NHS staff and other key workers.

Malone encounters a wealth of amateur musical talent in and around the Royal Blackburn Hospital, working with volunteers to devise and rehearse musical performances that reflect their experiences over the previous year.

Along the way, he discovers a number of heartwarming tales about how the community rallied during the pandemic.

Channel 4 at 8 p.m.

Although the traditional Downton Abbey Christmas special is no longer available, a healthy genre of documentaries about stately homes preparing for seasonal visitors has emerged.

Holkham Hall, an imposing 18th-century Norfolk mansion, is the ancestral home of the Coke family, who went on to become Earls of Leicester.

This film follows creative director Lady Polly Leicester as she leads a group of friends, staff, and volunteers in transforming the state dining rooms and galleries into a “candlelight experience,” while the marble hallway entrance is transformed into a workshop filled with decorations and artefacts stolen from cellars and barns.

BBC One, 8.30pm

In the grounds of Button House, a homeless man has pitched a tent.

While the ghosts debate how to deal with the intruder, Alison and Mike (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) learn the true meaning of Christmas, and Kitty believes the man is Santa Claus.

Jennifer Saunders makes an appearance in this holiday edition of the amiable rather than hilarious comedy.

Channel 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Aisling Bea, a stand-up comedian, joins Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe as they take over the Natural History Museum in London.

The three scoot through the museum’s epic corridors, play hide-and-seek, rummage through the lavish exhibitions, and raid the gift shop.

They come across the strange and spectacular basement Tank Room while exploring the facility’s off-limits areas, which houses the gruesome-looking collection of “wet specimens” – a variety of species preserved in jars of alcohol.

BBC One at 10 p.m.

I will not be able to attend the pantomime this year.

