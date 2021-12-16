Tonight on TV: Jimmy Carr hosts I Literally Just Told You, a new quiz show hosted by him.

The Dog House’s pooches are back for the holidays, and Emma Corrin of The Crown stars in Sky Arts’ Anna X.

Channel 4, 10 p.m.

Can you remember what someone said five minutes ago? That’s the clever premise behind this new game show from Richard Bacon, who now appears to be doing nothing but creating new game shows (the BBC’s This Is My House is another of his).

Jimmy Carr asks the questions, which are mostly written as the show goes on, with a large cash prize up for grabs for the winner.

Will it be Al, a Foy town crier (remember these facts because they may be used as questions), Miranda, a Northampton publican, Amira, a Watford postie, or Anuj, who, like Roman in Succession, once sexted his father by mistake?

Channel 4 at 8 p.m.

This dating show for dogs and potential owners has a seasonal special as the Wood Green animal charity plays matchmaker for its four-legged charges.

So, Bentley, a lanky pug who is introduced to widower Ramesh, come on down.

Sparks don’t fly at first, but things start to heat up when they discover a shared love of Christmas treats, and Clarence, the one-eyed dachshund (bless him), overcomes his shyness.

BBC Four, 8pm

Because Steven Spielberg is such a prolific filmmaker, a repeat 2006 profile – created to commemorate the director’s 60th birthday – risks feeling stale.

But put aside recent films like War Horse, Bridge of Spies, and, of course, his remake of West Side Story, as Mark Kermode grills Spielberg on his career, including the time he first visited Universal Studios and felt compelled to sneak inside.

Harrison Ford and George Lucas are also present to discuss classic films like ET, Indiana Jones, and Schindler’s List.

BBC Two at 8 and 8.30 p.m.

Culinary fans can warm up with Mary Berry (who this week is counting pennies with a range of economical but, naturally, “delicious” dishes), while Nadiya Hussain focuses on special occasions. MasterChef: The Professionals airs at 9pm on BBC One.

She starts with her lemon drizzle swirls, then moves on to an earthy chicken stew with 30 garlic cloves.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What’s on TV tonight: Jimmy Carr presides over new quiz show I Literally Just Told You