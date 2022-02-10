Tonight on TV: Josh Hartnett stars in the glitzy thriller The Fear Index.

In addition, The Apprentice contestants travel to North Wales, and Kate Garraway sits down with Charlotte Church.

Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m.

Josh Hartnett stars in this glitzy remake of Robert Harris’s witty 2011 techno-thriller from The Crown’s producer.

Dr. Alex Hoffman is played by Hartnett, an American physicist whose genius for algorithms has made him a fortune by exploiting fear in the stock market and quickly banking profits.

Hoffman’s Geneva mansion is shaken by a series of strange events that begin with a mysterious gift of Charles Darwin’s Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals and end with him being attacked by an intruder.

Hoffman’s business partner is played by Asher Ali, and his wife, Gabby, is played by Leila Farzad (Suzie’s agent in I Hate Suzie).

BBC One, 9pm

Is it just me, or are the candidates finding it harder than ever to laugh at Lord Sugar’s terrible puns? The 10 remaining candidates are tasked with running their own highland railway (and, no doubt, going off the rails), as well as quarry (digging their own graves?) and zip line tours, in order to capitalize on the booming tourism market of north Wales.

BBC Two at 9:00 p.m.

This episode opens with Mary Beard sitting on a plinth… and you can see where she’s going with this.

She explains why pulling down statues is nothing new by saying, “A plinth is a dangerous place to be.”

“Pull it down or stay and explain… to see or not to see,” the classicist says, referring to the Nazis’ banning of Otto Dix’s work, Tyler Shields’ controversial photograph of a decapitated Donald Trump, and the now-famous Edward Colston statue.

Beard asks Marcus Harvey, whose painting of Myra Hindley made with children’s handprints still bothers him, if images can go too far.

9 p.m. on ITV

The presenter is joined by Welsh singer Charlotte Church, who talks about her rise to fame at the age of 12 and becoming one of Britain’s highest-paid celebrities in this episode of the informative documentary series.

Charlotte also discusses the ups and downs of being one of the most famous teenagers in the UK, as well as her tumultuous love life.

BBC Three at nine o’clock

Despite Dancing on Ice’s dwindling (but still healthy) ratings,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What’s on TV tonight: Josh Hartnett stars in glossy thriller The Fear Index