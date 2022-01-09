Tonight on TV: Lord Sugar returns to the boardroom with 16 aspirant business moguls.

Tonight on TV: Lord Sugar returns to the boardroom with 16 up-and-coming business moguls.

Steven Bartlett, a social media marketing millionaire, is the show’s youngest dragon, and The Real Anne: Unfinished Business tells the story of one mother’s fight for justice following the Hillsborough disaster.

BBC One, 9 p.m

“You don’t get furloughed in this boardroom; you get fired,” Lord Sugar quips as he returns to growl at 16 new aspirant business titans.

As Sugar’s eyes and ears in the field, Claude Littner is replaced by Tim Campbell, the first-ever winner of the UK Apprentice, who joins Baroness Karren Brady as Sugar’s eyes and ears.

And the candidates are thrown into the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on a luxury cruise ship.

Their mission is to create a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner, which culminates in one of the show’s most popular tasks: the creation of a new brand and television commercial.

BBC One, 8 p.m

The Den returns with a new Dragon in a business entertainment one-two with the new series of The Apprentice – and at 29, social media marketing millionaire Steven Bartlett is the youngest ever investor.

Bartlett isn’t intimidated by the presence of his elders, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, and Touker Suleyman; in fact, he nabs the opening business with remarkable confidence.

Will it be a “disruptive modern cheesemonger” whose valuation is “smellier than their cheeses,” a hair-extension training opportunity, or a robotics company pitched by an idealistic entrepreneur, according to Peter Jones?

Channel 4, 8 p.m.

The documentary set inside the Wood Green animal charity returns for a full season of canine-human matchmaking after the recent Christmas special.

Roshni and Jay, two Londoners, meet two very different dogs: Bella, a confident, playful Staffie, and Cech, a shy, cuddly terrier.

Meanwhile, Olivia the blind spaniel is looking for a home, and Amy and Alex, who work in the funeral industry, want to help a dog in need.

BBC Two at 9 p.m.

Francis Whately’s (David Bowie: Five Years) new docuseries examines how Warhol’s life and career intersected with the history of mid-century America.

The series begins in Warhol’s hometown of, with contributions from Jerry Hall and Bianca Jagger to factory alumni Gerard Malanga and Warhol’s nephew James Warhola.

