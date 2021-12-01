Tonight on TV: Paddy and Christine McGuinness talk about raising three autistic children.

Positive from Sky Documentaries celebrates World AIDS Day, and Barry Humphries sits for the Portrait Artist of the Year contestants.

BBC One, 9pm

If you have the impression that Paddy McGuinness has been burying himself in his TV show hosting duties, you are correct, as McGuinness admits in a candid documentary.

He and his wife Christine discuss their three autistic children, Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five, before speaking with ex-footballer Paul Scholes about his non-verbal son Aiden and autism expert Professor Simon Baron-Cohen.

The latter confirms that the condition is genetic, forcing Paddy and Christine to face some painful – but also liberating – truths.

Sky Arts, 8 p.m.

No pressure on the three finalists, as Dame Edna Everage’s creator is revealed as the sitter.

Humphries, a self-taught artist, spends the four hours sketching Calum, Christos, and Mark – and sharing anecdotes like meeting Francis Bacon while shopping for vitamins at Harrods.

The resulting portraits, on the other hand, couldn’t be more dissimilar.

BBC Two at 9 p.m.

Professor Brian Cox’s latest astronomy adventure comes to a close with a bang – or rather, the Big Bang, a 13.8 billion-year-old explosion that still baffles scientists, especially when they try to imagine what happened before it.

“It was very strange,” says Cox of the pre-Big Bang state, “just a near-stationary ocean of energy.” How do physicists know this? The Hubble space telescope has been peering ever further back in time, deep into the cosmic dark ages, for the past 30 years.

Cox admits that he doesn’t have all the answers, but believes that enlightenment is more likely to come from looking outwards than from looking inwards.

Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

“Houses that solve problems” is this week’s longlist category at the Royal Institute of British Architects.

It’s because it’s on a flood plain, and River House, a very handsome modernist abode built on stilts next to the River Loddon in Berkshire, could become a template for new builds as the UK becomes more susceptible to flooding.

Other issues that architects overcome include being overlooked by neighbors and (the most relatable) having a limited budget.

