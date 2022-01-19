Tonight on TV, Stacey Dooley investigates stalkers who are after their ex-partners.

Stacey Dooley investigates stalkers who pursue their ex-partners on television tonight.

On Channel 5, Sophie Robinson debuts a new home makeover show, and Mandy, the surrealist sitcom, comes to an end.

BBC One, 10.35 p.m.

Stacey Dooley spends time with victims and perpetrators as she shadows a specialist police unit in Cheshire dedicated to preventing stalking from escalating into violence and even murder.

She looks into the most common form of stalking, that perpetrated by ex-partners, in the first of two programs.

When her case goes to court, Sabrina, 25, hopes that her ex will be found guilty of stalking, while Katie’s ex is currently in prison for sending her abusive messages and faking an attack, but he is being considered for early release.

Channel 5 at 7:00 p.m

Black is the new, well, whatever was the most popular wall color before black.

That’s according to Sophie Robinson, the host of a new series in which she gives decorating advice to homeowners, starting with ex-DJ Martin and his wife Kirsty, who own a former school in Nottingham.

Martin’s big-screen TV and man-cave leather armchairs are the only items in their vast living room, which was once the school’s assembly hall.

Robinson’s solution, as stated in the song, is to paint it black.

We also meet Arabella, who desires an entertaining space that is as outgoing as her personality and filled with her eccentric knickknacks.

Sky Arts at 8 p.m.

The portrait and landscape painting competitions on Sky are among the best of all the reality TV talent shows, owing to the fact that the contestants are all extremely talented.

And diverse, because one of the people re-creating Capability Brown’s parkland at Compton Verney in Warwickshire is an artist who creates landscapes out of old neckties.

The eight hopefuls are fortunately protected in pods as the heavens open.

ITV, 9 p.m.

Marsha Thomason (Lost, Las Vegas) has confidently stepped into Morven Christie’s shoes as Morecambe police’s resident family liaison officer.

An obstreperous suspect causes difficulties for the team in the ongoing series-long storyline about the murdered boxer, until DS Jenn Townsend (Thomason) identifies a key witness who can unlock the answers they need.

Alibi, at 9 p.m.

A bright new Canadian comedy set inside a police procedural, with two forty-something women playing the traditional chalk-and-cheese cop partners.

We meet straight-laced Toronto cop Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and loose-cannon drugs squad officer Kelly Duff (Adrienne C Infosurhoy uk news summary) first.

