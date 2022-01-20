Tonight on TV: The Apprentice contestants argue about non-alcoholic cocktails.

Martin Clunes travels to Vanuatu, where a tribe reveres Prince Charles as a god, and First Dates pairs a lorry driver with his brother’s ex-girlfriend.

BBC One, 9pm

So far, The Apprentice has been business as usual, with plenty of intra-team squabbling and boardroom backstabbing.

Lord Sugar will deliver his latest task at a former Mayfair church that now serves artisan food and drink.

The peer reveals that they will be creating a new non-alcoholic drink, but one team struggles to replicate a key ingredient, while another’s fruity late addition isn’t to everyone’s liking.

BBC One, 8 p.m

Is it appropriate to address the Dragons with your hands in your pockets? Surprisingly, the investors don’t seem to mind when a pair of entrepreneurs casually approaches them about their adult summer camp – “adventure by day, party by night.”

And, in case you’re wondering why Deborah Meaden sniffs a different candidate’s vegan handbags, it’s because vegan handbags often smell like fish.

“It’s the brand for bad girls who do good,” the entrepreneur explains, explaining why each bag contains an erotic novel chapter.

But it’s a down-to-earth Lancashire couple with their home-cooked soups and stews who attracts the most attention.

BBC Two at 9 p.m.

Following Andy Warhol’s shooting by Valerie Solanas in the Factory in 1968, Francis Whately’s excellent series picks up where it left off last week, with Andy Warhol avoiding the “crazies,” instead hanging out with celebrities and focusing on making money.

However, Warhol appears to be more obsessed with death than with money, a terrifying fascination that began with his Death and Disaster series of silk screen renditions of newspaper reports about car and plane crashes.

We also learn about the inspiration behind his Chairman Mao and drag queen portraits, as well as his final work, a large canvas based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

9 p.m. on ITV

I thought Martin Clunes was about to be anointed a god during the second installment of his trip around the Pacific.

The Doc Martin actor was spotted with a Vanuatu tribe that worships Prince Philip as a deity, and the villagers are understandably looking for a successor.

But it’s true.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What’s on TV tonight: The Apprentice hopefuls bicker over non-alcoholic cocktails