Tonight on TV: The Bay, with a new lead FLO, returns to Morcambe.

What’s on TV tonight: The Bay, with a new lead FLO, returns to Morcambe.

Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan will host Landscape Artist of the Year 2022 on sky Arts, while Rules of the Game will continue on BBC One.

ITV at 9 p.m.

Following the departure of Morven Christie’s DC Lisa Armstrong, a new police family liaison officer arrives in Morecambe in the third series of “northern Broadchurch.”

DS Jenn Townsend (played by Marsha Thomason, who previously appeared on Lost and Las Vegas) has a tumultuous past and a blended family that is struggling to fit into their new community, while her first day on the job coincides with the discovery of a body washed up on the beach.

The victim was a promising boxer whose family appears to be harboring some dark secrets.

Townsend’s boss, Daniel Ryan, who reprises his role as DI Manning, says, “He was beaten with a blunt instrument.”

But why is this the case?

BBC Two, 8pm

Switch over to More4 at 9 p.m. for an archaeology double-bill, where Hugh Dennis and his team continue to dig up people’s back gardens in The Great British Dig.

In Digging For Britain, Alice Roberts joins a group investigating a mysterious mound thought to be an Iron Age hillfort, but what they discover tells a rich story of medieval bandits and religious crusades.

Sky Arts at 8 p.m.

The competition to find the country’s best landscape painter returns to Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan, with the first batch of eight (six professionals and two amateurs) painting a scene that includes the biomes at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

As one of the hopefuls observes the geodesic domes, he says, “I haven’t tried painting bubble wrap before, but I assume it’s quite similar.”

This time, the prize is a £10,000 commission from the Manchester Art Gallery to paint a scene from the North West’s industrial history.

BBC One, 9pm

Maya (Rakhee Thakrar from EastEnders and Sex Education), the new human resources director, investigates the company’s work culture, questioning Tess about the complaint she made against Hugh that led to his dismissal, as well as the mysterious death of an employee 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, Anita reveals that Maya was a whistle-blower at a previous job, putting pressure on Sam (Maxine Peake) to put a stop to Maya’s investigation.

Channel 4 at 9:00 p.m.

