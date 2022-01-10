Tonight on TV: The junior bakers face Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent, eliciting gasps.

What’s on TV tonight: The Bake Off tent erupts in applause as the junior bakers face Paul Hollywood.

Euphoria returns with more teenage alienation, pill-popping, and self-harm as Channel 5’s warship faces a massive Russian submarine.

Channel 4, 5 p.m.

As Paul Hollywood is introduced as a judge for the junior baking competition, there is a gasp in the Bake Off tent, and little hands to mouths.

While Liam Charles is out sick for the first two rounds, Hollywood proves he can keep his cool with the kids.

Chef Ravneet Gill joins him, and Harry Hill hosts the event once more.

The first show-stopper is a cake depicting the contestants’ proudest accomplishments.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

This week’s focus is on Mark, 47, who is fresh off the plane from Newcastle, where he was offered a job managing a chain of music stores.

He says on his way to look at rental properties, “I’m trying to figure out if there’s a catch.”

“At the end of the night, does someone come and steal my soul?”

Channel 5, 9 p.m.

HMS Northumberland receives intelligence about a Russian submarine currently under surveillance off the coast of Scotland – one of the world’s largest and most dangerous, as well as one of the most difficult to find and track.

Below decks, new officer recruit Olivia arrives for her first taste of life at sea, and while some of the men share cabins with up to 16 people, she is assigned to a room with only two other people.

BBC Four, 9 p.m.

Kate Bryan, an art historian, rummages through 60 years of BBC archives to see how the story of Vincent Van Gogh has been told over the years.

Van Gogh has become the very embodiment of the tortured artist, and his mental state has been a major focus of television since its inception.

She references shows like The Power of Art and Doctor Who, as well as screen adaptations by Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirk Douglas.

Sky Atlantic at 9:00 p.m.

HBO’s nihilistic drama, based on adults’ fears about teenagers’ lives – all drugs, porn, alienation, and self-harm – is back.

Zendaya (Spider-Man, The Greatest Showman, Dune) gives a mesmerizing performance as pill-popping, prematurely jaded high schooler Rue, which anchors the film.

