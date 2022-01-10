Tonight on TV: The thriller Rules of the Game explores sexual politics in the modern workplace.

Tonight on TV: Rules of the Game, a thriller about sexual politics in the modern workplace.

In The Secret Life of Our Pets, clever parrots trick Alexa into including their favorite treats in the weekly shop, and Stephen Toast’s knees are scrutinized in Toast of Tinseltown.

BBC One, 9pm

Ruth Fowler’s four-part thriller, based in part on the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal, aims to explore sexual politics in the modern workplace, though it begins with a police investigation, as do far too many other TV dramas.

A dead body has been discovered in the foyer of a family-run sportswear company that is about to go public – and company boss Sam (Maxine Peake) is questioned about what is going on at a workplace that has been described as “neither happy nor healthy” by one employee.

The timeline then jumps back to the day Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), the firm’s new HR director, arrives on a mission to deconstruct the firm’s old-school lads’ culture.

8 p.m. on ITV

This new series looks at people’s relationships with their pets, beginning with the science of interspecies communication.

The various ways in which animals express themselves are revealed, from a dog communicating with his owner through a system of buttons to cunning parrots deceiving Alexa into adding their favorite treats to the weekly shop.

A rabbit who is assisting an autistic child is also introduced.

Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Because the Beeneys’ new Somerset mansion will have five en-suite bathrooms (yes, five), one for Graham and Sarah, and one for each of the four boys, there will obviously be no bathroom hogging arguments.

When it comes to tiling, Charlie and Raffey decide to do it themselves, so Sarah shows them how to grout – but things get even more complicated when they try to move a 400-pound cast iron bathtub upstairs.

Aside from the construction, the family learns about haymaking and weaving rush seats.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

The discovery of a third victim in 1969 leaves Glasgow detectives convinced they are dealing with a serial killer in the final half of this true-crime documentary about a long-running unsolved murder investigation in Scotland.

Journalist Magnus Linklater recalls covering the case and interviewing the third victim’s sister, whose testimony would serve as the foundation for the country’s largest manhunt ever.

Likewise, the program.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What’s on TV tonight: Sexual politics in the modern workplace in thriller Rules of the Game