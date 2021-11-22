Tonight’s guests and presenters on The One Show have been revealed.

THE ONE SHOW is a late-night television staple.

The show always features a star-studded lineup of guests, as well as current events.

On weeknights at 7 p.m., you can watch the show on BBC One.

Each night, the hosts mix interviews with a variety of celebrities with a diverse range of topics ranging from current events to pop culture.

The BBC iPlayer makes it available on demand after that.

The show is half an hour long.

Jermaine officially retired from professional football in January 2016, at the age of 32, despite not having played since 2014.

By the time he retired, he had established himself as a well-known pundit, having worked for both BBC Sport and BT Sport, and he still appears on Match of the Day.

Jermaine has gone on to have a successful media career, most recently hosting a BBC Three documentary on knife crime in April 2017.

On Mondays through Wednesdays, he’ll be on the show.

Michelle is a Manchester native with a psychology degree.

In 2005, she began working for the BBC as a programme maker.

She’s worked on a variety of shows in the fields of entertainment, children’s programming, and current events.

In the year 2020, Michelle was added to the panel of Loose Women.

Tonight (November 22, 2021), the following guests will appear on The One Show:

The magazine-style show first aired on August 14, 2006, and has been running for over a decade.

Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley hosted it from 2007 to 2010, before Alex Jones and Jason Manford took over, and were later replaced by Matt Baker.

From 2010 to 2015, Chris Evans was in charge of the hour-long Friday night episodes.

Guest presenters such as Dermot O’Leary, Phil Tufnell, Zoe Ball, and Fearne Cotton have filled in for the regular duos.