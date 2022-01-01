Tony Blair, Kate Garraway, and Camilla are among those who will receive New Year’s Honours from Her Majesty.

Tony Blair, Kate Garraway, and Camilla are among the people who will be honored by Her Majesty with New Year’s Honours.

Her Majesty also bestowed the title of Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla’s elevation to the country’s most prestigious order of chivalry honors her service to the monarchy.

Since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, the duchess has been an outspoken supporter of the monarchy through her own public works and engagements.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Royal Family live blog…

The medical chiefs leading the UK’s fight against coronavirus have been knighted by the Queen in the New Year Honours list, while former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been knighted by the Queen.

The Queen’s gift to the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, is an “immense honor,” according to the longest-serving Labour Prime Minister.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer of England, Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, and the chief medical officers of Wales and Scotland, Frank Atherton and Dr. Gregor Smith, have all been knighted.

After a year in which the threat of new variants arose and more than 130 million vaccinations were administered, there are also damehoods for UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries and Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

When the couple shared their family Christmas card for 2022, the world saw the couple’s daughter for the first time.

“Happy Holidays,” the note inside the card read.

Lilibet, our daughter, was born this year, in the year 2021.

“Archie gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili gave us a family,” says the author.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, and Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, Marshall Plan for Moms,” the card continued.

“From our family to yours, we wish you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year! As always, Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili.”

The award, which he received in the New Year Honours for more than 40 years of service to his community, “won’t change” him, according to a bus driver.

Cornel Grant, a British Empire Medal (BEM) recipient based at Sharston Depot in Manchester, was honored for his extensive fundraising efforts and efforts in organizing local events.

Before joining Stagecoach in 1982, the 68-year-old served in the Royal Fusiliers for six years, completing three tours in Northern Ireland.

“It’s still there…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.