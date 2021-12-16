Tony Khan has been approached by the Briscoe Brothers to bring them to AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite will air on TBS in 2022, with only three episodes remaining.

That begins with tonight’s Winter is Coming special, and AEW president Tony Khan has already hinted at more surprise appearances before the year is out.

“I’m more than aware that there are a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire as well,” he told DAZN earlier this week.

There’s a ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, which includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ Then there’s the final episode on TNT, followed by the premiere episode on TBS.

“In January, ‘Battle of the Belts’ will be released.

“I want AEW to put on shows that people can’t miss, and I think the next few weeks will be really exciting for wrestling fans,” he added.

Khan’s attention seems to be drawn to two free agents.

Jay and Mark Briscoe were confronted by FTR after winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships for the 12th time at Final Battle this past weekend, just a few weeks after it was reported that they were backstage at an episode of Dynamite.

The two then uploaded a video demanding that Khan fly them to their farm to confront Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on his private jet.

A match between the two teams could be ideal for AEW’s Battle of the Belts, the company’s first quarterly TNT special, which will air on January 8.

The Briscoes currently hold the ROH and GCW tag titles, while FTR retains the AAA World Tag Team Championships after defeating The Lucha Brothers.

The Briscoes spent the majority of their careers in Ring of Honor, despite being highly decorated as singles wrestlers and as a team.

ROH’s wrestlers are all effectively free agents now that the company is on hiatus.

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal has already signed with AEW, and other stars such as Prince Nana and Josh Woods (the current ROH Pure Champion) have recently made appearances on AEW Dark.

Do you think the Briscoes will show up tonight? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to check out the card for Winter Is Coming:

