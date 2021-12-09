Tony Khan on AEW Outselling WWE Raw at UBS Arena in Long Island

Tony Khan on AEW Outselling WWE Raw at UBS Arena on Long Island

Over the last two weeks, WWE and AEW have been in a unique situation, with both Monday Night Raw and AEW DynamiteRampage taking place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

The venue was first used by the Red Brand in November.

The big story surrounding the two shows was that the young promotion was actually outselling Raw in ticket sales.

According to WrestleTix, Raw only sold 5,887 tickets while AEW sold 9,538, though it’s worth noting that AEW had more seats available for its show (12,100 compared to WWE’s 6,706).

While speaking with News 12 ahead of Wednesday’s show, AEW president Tony Khan mentioned the two companies sharing the same venue for a short period of time.

“I just came to run a show in Long Island and it’s like, hey, you know, they’re jumping to the front of the line,” he explained (via Westling Inc.).

He likened the situation to when WWE recently extended a SmackDown episode by 30 minutes in order to compete against Rampage.

AEW actually beat the Blue Brand during those 30 minutes, according to the ratings the following week.

“You tried to compete on [FS1], [running SmackDown in a]30-minute window head-to-head against TNT, and I didn’t make that choice for them to extend the broadcast by 30 minutes,” Khan said.

“Like, I was taken aback when I saw it.”

When I saw it, my comments were sincere.

I was expecting something like that, and luckily for us, we had CM Punk and Ruby Soho lined up to wrestle that week, or I might have had to change the card.”

The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale took place this week, with Riho defeating Jamie Hayter and Bryan Danielson knocking out John Silver before their match at Winter is Coming next week.

So far, AEW has announced the following for the show:

