Tony Khan picks the best matches, moments, and breakout stars for the year 2021 in AEW.

Tony Khan Picks the Best Matches, Moments, and Breakout Stars for 2021 in AEW

Tony Khan, president of AEW, was a recent guest on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement podcast, where he listed some of his personal Best of 2021 picks.

The Britt Baker vs.

From St. Louis, Thunder Rosa Lights Out Match

The Steel Cage Match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers at the All Out pay-per-view.

For best moments, Khan chose CM Punk’s AEW debut, Bryan Danielson andamp; Adam Cole’s surprise arrivals at All Out, and then AEW Women’s World Champion Dr.

MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy are AEW’s four pillars, according to Britt Baker.

Winter is Coming, the final major event on the AEW’s 2021 schedule, will take place this Wednesday in Garland, Texas.

So far, four matches for the show have been confirmed, including an AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson and MJF vs.

For the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Dante Martin is the man to beat.

Khan confirmed earlier this year that at the end of 2019, he restructured AEW’s creative booking process, eliminating a booking committee comprised of executive vice presidents in favor of running the shows himself.

“I moved more towards me writing the show around the start of 2020, the end of 2019, and I think it helped,” he told PW Torch.

“And I believe it has improved the show.”

That part hasn’t changed, not because no one has any good ideas.

The idea of getting everyone in a room together and spitballing ideas, and then three people get really into one idea and go ten steps down the road on it, and the other two people are like, ‘What is this?’

“However, in…

