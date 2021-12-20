Tony Khan Reveals AEW Battle of the Belts Will Be a One-Hour Event

Tony Khan confirms that the AEW Battle of the Belts will be a one-hour event.

In 2022, a number of changes will be made to Elite Wrestling’s programming.

AEW Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS (though its regular 8 p.m. time slot will remain), as WarnerMedia confirmed in May.

Beginning in January, ET Wednesday night timeslot)

There are five episodes in this series.

AEW, on the other hand, will continue to have a presence on TNT in the future, with AEW Rampage on Friday nights and quarterly specials (which have been compared to NWAWCW Clash of the Champions events from the 1980s and 1990s).

Battle of the Belts, the first of these specials, will take place on Saturday, January.

8 at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.

Fans assumed that the show would feature all of AEW’s championships being defended, based on the show’s name and advertising.

However, on the Culture State podcast this week, Tony Khan confirmed that the show will be one hour long.

Britt Baker vs. Britt Baker is a matchup between Britt Baker and Brit

Riho has already been announced for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“I can’t put every belt on the line because it’s a one-hour event,” Khan (ht Fightful) explained.

“It’s a great opportunity on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night when people love to watch wrestling, especially for a big event.”

There will be major championship matches.

“I’m very excited about it,” says the author.

When it comes to the other matches, AEW has a lot of options.

After their bout at Winter is Coming ended in a 60-minute time limit draw, AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson are almost certain to face each other again.

On Christmas Day, Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes will fight for the TNT Championship, and the winner should be on the show because it’s a TNT event. Between The Lucha Bros, FTR, and (possibly) The Briscoes, the company could have four sets of tag team championships floating around by the start of the year.

What matches do you want to see at Battle of the Belts, and should AEW try to make these specials two hours long in the future? Let us know in the comments!

