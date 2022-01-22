Tony Tambi, star of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ said his car accident and emergency room visit would make a’really cool movie.’

Several actors have pursued’safe’ career paths before pursuing their creative ambitions.

Tony Tambi, who plays Bob Hearts Abisholaactor, felt the same way while working as an accountant until one day, when he took a road trip to LA with a friend.

Tony Tambi plays Chukuemeka, a Nigerian pharmacist who finds his love life to be overly complicated in Bob Hearts Abishola.

Kemi (Gina Yashere) and his ex-arranged fiancee Morenike (Tori Danner) have caused him a lot of problems.

In Season 3 of Bob Hearts Abishola, he became involved with the plotline revealing Morenike’s homosexuality.

Tambi handled a car crash better than most people, despite his character’s inability to cope with anything.

He left his job as an accountant to pursue his acting dreams in Los Angeles long before he joined the Chuck Lorre sitcom.

“Coming to LA from Minnesota had a big impact on me.”

Tambi explained to FatalCut Entertainment, “I decided to make it a road trip.”

“And a friend of mine, who was also my roommate at the time, and I were in a car accident near Sydney, Nebraska.”

Tony Tambi of Bob Hearts Abishola had a lot of doubts when he was in a car accident.

Folake Olowofoyeku, the lead actress, would not have gotten her role if she had not relocated to Los Angeles.

At the ER, however, his mind quickly changed its tune.

Tambi explained, “My car was totaled, and we went to the ER.”

“I remember crying in the ER mirror, telling myself, ‘what am I doing, why am I going to LA? Why am I leaving an accounting degree behind to come do this?’ And as I cried, I thought to myself, ‘wow, this could be a really cool movie.'”

Unlike his character Chukuemeka in Bob Hearts Abishola, who often caved in to pressure from his mother Ogechi (Kimberly Scott) and Kemi, Tony Tambi stood firm in real life.

“That’s when I realized that something like that [car accident]couldn’t stop me from doing what I wanted,” Tambi said.

