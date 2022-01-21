Tony Thornton, a charter guest on ‘Below Deck,’ was taken aback by the Threesome and N-Word storylines – and what could have gotten Heather Chase fired

Tony Thornton, a charter guest on ‘Below Deck,’ was taken aback by the storylines of Threesome and N-Word – and what could have gotten Heather Chase fired.

Tony and Porscha Thornton, like many other Below Deck charter guests, were unaware of the crew’s debauchery and tension this season.

So when Thronton finally saw the season – he is a fan of the show – he was taken aback because he had no idea some of the cast members were involved in a love triangle or that N-word utterances plagued the cast’s morale.

While first officer Eddie Lucas recommended to Captain Lee Rosbach that he fire chief stew Heather Chase for multiple instances of using the N-word, Thornton claims Chase did something during his charter that could have been a fireable offense as well.

During an appearance on Another Below Deck Podcast, Thronton said of the drama, “It’s actually quite shocking.”

“We were completely unaware of all of the ménage à trois and plot twists this season.”

We didn’t have any kind of access to it.

Rayna [Lindsey] was, after all, an angel.

Eddie remained Eddie.

Fraser [Olender] was one of our favorites.

Fraser, for example, introduces himself by saying, “It’s Fraser, like a laser.”

Exactly what I said.

Wes [O’Dell] was one of our favorites.

Also, you don’t get to see Below Deck.”

Producers can only show a certain number of beach excursions in order to make a show, he added.

He said, “So you’ve got to spice it up.”

“I mean, the undercurrent around the N-word has been the thing that has caused this rift.”

It’s been a whirlwind.

As a result, you don’t notice [or]feel it.”

Chase used the N-word on several occasions during a crew night out before Thornton’s charter.

Chase was summoned by black deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

Lindsey said she was still uncomfortable after Chase apologized and that she didn’t have a resolution.

Thornton was taken aback by the love triangle between Olender, Lindsey, and Jake Foulger because he and his wife were giving Foulger relationship advice when he announced his engagement.

Thornton recalled, “I mean, Jake talked to us, and we were giving him love advice.”

“He was discussing his fiancée and how to proceed.”

“It wouldn’t be Below Deck,” Thornton joked when the podcast hosts asked if Foulger flirted with the guests.

Tony’s a** would have been beaten by me.”

While Thornton didn’t address Chase’s use of the N-word, he did share…

