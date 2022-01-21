‘Too Firm,’ says Aaron Rodgers of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ Deflategate Scandal.

‘Too Firm,’ Aaron Rodgers says of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ Deflategate Scandal.

During a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help but criticize his friend and fellow Super Bowl contender Tom Brady.

During a Wednesday, January 19, interview with Canadian network Sportsnet, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, mentioned the 44-year-old University of Michigan alum.

“This is too firm for the Patriots,” he joked, referring to a football that a journalist had given him.

Rodgers was joking about Deflategate, the 2015 NFL scandal that engulfed the league after Brady was accused of ordering the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the AFC Championship Game, which took place in January of that year.

At the time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was the quarterback for the New England Patriots, who defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win the Super Bowl.

In February of 2015, the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

The Patriots were fined (dollar)1 million and had two draft picks for 2016 forfeited after an investigation was launched in early 2015.

Brady, on the other hand, was hit with a four-game suspension.

He finally served his suspension in 2016, missing the first four games of the season after some back and forth.

Brady denied having anything to do with the deflated balls when the allegations first surfaced.

During a press conference in January 2015, he stated, “I didn’t change the ball in any way.”

“I’d never deviate from the game’s rules.”

Brady and Rodgers aren’t exactly best friends, but they’re close enough to share diet advice.

In July 2018, the former Jeopardy! host revealed that he received advice on how to improve his eating habits from an NFL colleague.

“We’ve talked about the stuff he does,” he said at the time to Sports Illustrated.

“Unlike him, I don’t abstain from nightshades.

However, I had a lot of room for improvement in that area.

I enjoy sweets and food in general, so watching what I ate was crucial to my success.”

Rodgers also admires Brady’s ability to continue playing professionally well into his 40s, which is uncommon in most sports and even more rare in football.

“We compete on a high level.”

In the same interview, he said, “And 40 is an interesting number for quarterbacks.”

“There haven’t been many guys who have made it.”

(Tom)

