Toonami’s Boss Addresses Netflix’s Hold on ‘Stone Ocean’ Amid Fan Complaints ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’: Toonami’s Boss Addresses Netflix’s Hold on ‘Stone Ocean’ Amid Fan Complaints ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’: Toonami’s Boss Addresses Netflix’s Hold on ‘Stone Ocean’ Amid Fan Complain

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has become a staple in the anime world, but the most recent installment changed the way the series was released.

The first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was streamed exclusively on Netflix before being broadcast on television.

The change has displeased some fans.

And Jason DeMarco, co-creator of Toonami, recently responded to the Adult Swim complaints.

Is There a Release Date for Part 2 of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?”

The first five episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure followed the standard anime release model, airing weekly in Japan and on streaming platforms and networks like Adult Swim in the United States.

In fact, the anime was broadcast on Toonami in the United States on a regular basis, which viewers had grown accustomed to.

Stone Ocean will be available exclusively on Netflix, which is a major shift in JoJo’s distribution strategy.

It also released the first batch of episodes all at once, which many JoJo fans felt lowered the level of anticipation.

Fans aren’t the only ones who are dissatisfied with Netflix’s handling of Stone Ocean.

The complaints are mounting, especially now that the new episodes have been available for over a month and are still unavailable elsewhere.

Despite the fact that they will air in Japan in January 2022, it does not appear that they will be available on Toonami.

Jolyne Cujoh, a voice actress, discusses her favorite aspects of ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.’

It’s no surprise that Netflix picked up an anime like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, given its popularity.

Viewers, on the other hand, are clearly dissatisfied with the streamer’s control over the new episodes.

Those who persevered despite the change of location took to Reddit to explain why the previous weekly release model was superior:

“Weekly viewing is simply far superior for maintaining hype.”

People will watch something in a batch and then move on in 2 days or something if you release it in a batch.

There’s a reason DisneyMarvel decided to release WandaVision (and all of their other shows) weekly rather than in batches.”

Meanwhile, those who want to watch Stone Ocean elsewhere are dissatisfied with the current situation.

Unfortunately, some fans are blaming Toonami for the lack of new programming, despite the fact that Stone Ocean’s absence is due to Netflix outbidding Adult Swim.

Even when Netflix comes in late in the game to spend an hour with you…

