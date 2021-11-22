Top 10 Thanksgiving Hostess Gift Ideas from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond, Guaranteed to Get You Invited Back Next Year

Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” shares her top 10 Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas that are sure to get you invited back next year.

Ree Drummond doesn’t want anyone attending Thanksgiving dinner without a hostess gift.

According to The Pioneer Woman, having a hostess gift in hand ensures you get the biggest slice of pie, a heaping helping of seconds, and an invitation to next year’s gathering.

Drummond’s top ten Thanksgiving hostess gift suggestions are listed below.

A cozy and inviting “Happy Thanksgiving” candle, according to Drummond, is a must-have hostess gift.

You can choose from candied pumpkin, orange, cinnamon, and dark pomegranate scents.

If you want to up the ante on your candle, add sea salts and a white gift box.

The Timeless Beauty collection includes the cast iron dutch oven, which is part of the Pioneer Woman’s own line of cooking supplies.

This turquoise dutch oven holds five quarts and is a “must have for any home chef.”

If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving with friends rather than family, these Friendsgiving wooden spoons make a great hostess gift.

If you’re throwing a Friendsgiving party, you could give these out as party favors to show your friends how much you value them.

Get Ree Drummond’s ‘Time-Saving Tips’ for Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Turkey from ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

With an embroidered “Thankful Pillow,” you can show your gratitude to your Thanksgiving hostess while also providing a comfortable place to recover after everyone has eaten their fill of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Consider giving these Pumpkin Pie Earrings to your Thanksgiving hostess this year if she enjoys fun jewelry.

Because the earrings are made by hand from polymer clay, no two are exactly alike.

This “food jewelry” has a lot of positive feedback, so you can’t go wrong with it as a gift.

“In person, these are stunning.

My mother adored them because they were so well-made and included a thoughtful gift and note from the seller.

One happy customer exclaimed, “Highly recommend!”

Pam Anderson’s How To Cook Without A Book is one of Drummond’s all-time favorite cookbooks.

It includes simple cooking techniques and ideas that any home cook should be familiar with.

It will fascinate and excite anyone, according to the Pioneer Woman.

