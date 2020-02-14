Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine’s Day Flowers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, so time to get gifting. Whether you’re a smitten kitten in full-bloom love or are looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your besties (¿Porque no los dos?), there are floral arrangements for everyone. From classic long-stemmed roses to farm-fresh bouquets, below are our top three sites to shower your loved one with flowers.

Pssst…feel free to treat yourself too.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day? We hope so. Check out awesome girl-boss picks from @BarbieStyle.

—Originally published Feb. 3, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT