Top 5 ‘Jersey Shore’ Moments According to Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick’s Top 5 Jersey Shore Moments

In the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick quickly made a name for herself.

Fans of the MTV reality show still talk about Pivarnick’s time on the show, despite the fact that she left the show twice.

From the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, here are Pivarnick’s most memorable moments.

Who can forget the way Pivarnick arrived at Danny Merk’s beach house during the premiere of Jersey Shore?

She was the last of the roommates to arrive, carrying a pair of black contractor trash bags.

Pivarnick later explained why she was using trash bags as luggage.

“They didn’t give me much of a heads-up that I was going, so I was like, ‘Oh, crap.'”

Vulture asked Pivarnick, “What am I going to put my stuff in?”

“I literally took all of my belongings and stuffed them into garbage bags.”

I drove down to Seaside and carried garbage bags into the house.

“I’ll never forget that one.”

Pivarnick was dating in season one of Jersey Shore.

She left the show before the end of the first season, citing homesickness and the absence of her boyfriend as reasons for her departure.

Many fans were surprised to see Pivarnick when the cast of Jersey Shore returned for season 2.

Despite being a member of the original cast, Pivarnick’s roommates made it clear that he wasn’t popular in the house.

Pivarnick decided to leave again after a raging brawl with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

She wouldn’t show up again until Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Pauly DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino invited some women to the rooftop deck on the first night at the shore house.

Pivarnick, disgusted, informed Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola of the situation.

“Paul is 28 years old,” she claims to her roommates, despite the fact that the women in the hot tub were only 20 years old.

When the women came down from the deck, Farley and Pivarnick gave them a hard time.

“The boys will despise me because I’m going to keep f****** up their game,” Pivarnick said to the cameras.

Pivarnick’s iconic line, “Um, hello?! Are you f****** stupid?” was delivered when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confronted her about “being a creep” with the whole situation.

The Jersey Shore roommates didn’t mind hooking up with each other, especially back when the show was still on the air.

