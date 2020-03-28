Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 2: Who Was Eliminated?

UPDATE: This article is updated weekly after each elimination. Spoilers ahead!

________

Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time around.

HostPadma Lakshmi declared early on that the 15 chefs returning to Top Chef are among the best of the best, and they’ve got more motivation than ever to make it to the end as the winner will receive $250,000—the largest cash prize in the show’s history.

Along the way, the chefs will be joined by the likes of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are of course on board as well.

So who was eliminated week two?

The chefs cooked individual meals after visiting restaurants around L.A. from late food critic Jonathan Gold‘s famed top 101 list of eateries in the city.

The top chefs of the night were: Kevin (who won!), Nini and Bryan.

And the bottom chefs were: Stephanie, Angelo and Eric.

Ultimately, it was…

Check back here each week to see the latest elimination news!

Watch Top Chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

(Originally published Mar. 19 at 8 p.m. PT)