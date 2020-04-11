Top Chef Masters star Chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, dies from coronavirus after traveling to Mumbai

Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz has died from coronavirus at the age of 59, his company has confirmed.

The reality TV chef passed away on Wednesday at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey after complaining a week ago of a high fever.

The news was shared by a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group.

The star, who owned the NYC restaurants Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar, had recently traveled from Mumbai to Frankfurt then on to New York City on March 8.

He was in Mumbai with comedian Aziz Ansari, where they were filming the second season of Netflix series Ugly Delicious.

Cardoz checked into a New York hospital with a fever a week ago and shared on social media he was doing so as a ‘precautionary measure.’

‘Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,’ he said as he shared a photo from his hospital bed.

The foodie added that he ‘was hugely anxious about my state of health.’

Cardoz tested positive for COVID-19 soon afterwards.

In an Instagram post from earlier this month he said, ‘On location with @azizansari while shooting @uglydelicious season 2 in India.

‘Glad we get to tell the story of our passion with Indian food. Thanks @davidchang for letting us crash this party!’

Ansari, a 37-year-old actor and stand-up comedian who best known for Parks And Recreation and Master Of None, has not yet publicly complained of any symptoms of coronavirus.

Chang is an American restaurateur, author, and television personality. He is the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group, which includes Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar and Milk Bar.

Soon after Cardoz’s death was announced, tributes rolled in for the beloved chef.

His former business partner Danny Meyer tweeted, ‘Love you so much @floydcardoz.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote on social media: ‘Floyd made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was.

‘He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch,’ she noted.

‘This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for the Indians everywhere.’

Priya Krishna said, ‘Floyd did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America. He was generous, funny, and warm, and I’ve always wished I could turn back time and eat at Tabla. Sending love to his family.’

Pete Wells added: ‘Floyd Cardoz was an exceptional talent, a chef equally at home with undiluted Indian flavors as he was with the delicious union of French, Indian and American food, a personal idiom that he invented..’

Cardoz was born in Bombay, India, then settled down in New York City to work in restaurants.

The chef was a fixture at Tabla, North End Grill, Paowalla and Bombay Bread Bar. He also had The Bombay Canteen and Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai, India.

Cardoz also competed on Bravo’s Top Chef Masters season three in 2011, taking home the top prize.

The restaurateur is survived by his wife and business partner, Barkha, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.

There are now 30,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of New York, including 17,000 in the city of New York.

Across the state, there have been 285 coronavirus deaths, including at least 192 in New York City.